21 Delicious Dips for Your Next Tailgate
Football season is in full swing, which means it's time to prep for your next tailgate. You can't go wrong with a delicious dip, and these recipes are sure to please a crowd. Whether you're making a hot and cheesy dip and packing it for the road or mixing a cold and creamy one on the spot, these dips are perfectly portable. Recipes like our Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip and Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip are tasty additions to your game day menu.
Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Dip
Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro in this tasty dip inspired by Mexican elote and esquites. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.
Avocado Hummus
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip
This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party (or any party). A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.
Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
Cheesy Black Bean Dip
Impress your guests with this irresistibly cheesy dip that requires minimal effort in the kitchen. Serrano pepper adds a pleasant kick of heat, while sour cream makes things extra creamy. Serve with fresh veggies or tortilla chips for scooping.
Garlic Hummus
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
This skillet sun-dried tomato dip is creamy, but also gets a hit of sweetness from roasted bell peppers to complement the sun-dried tomatoes. It's cooked and served all in the same skillet, cutting down on dishes. Serve it with crackers, toasted bread or fresh-cut veggies.
Taco Dip
Here we lighten up classic 7-layer dip by using plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips and/or crudités.
Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip
Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
Almost Chipotle's Guacamole
Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.
Baked Feta Dip with Hot Honey
This baked feta dip with hot honey, served right from the skillet, is perfect for your next party. It's got salty, sweet and spicy flavors all wrapped into one dip, with plenty of fresh flavor from tomatoes and basil.
Antipasti Layered Dip
A typical antipasto platter features cured meats, cheeses, olives and anchovies—we took a lot of those elements and turned them into a creamy layer dip with white beans and ricotta. Serve with toasted baguette for scooping.
Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip
Creamy, cheesy and tangy—this super-easy warm dip has everything you love about jalapeño poppers without the individual prep work. And it's better for you, thanks to the riced cauliflower stirred into every spoonful. Adjust the level of heat to your tastes with either mild or spicy pickled jalapeños. If you prefer smaller pieces of the hot pepper, feel free to chop the jalapeños.
Hot Crab Dip
This creamy, cheesy dip was inspired by the beloved Chinese American restaurant appetizer crab Rangoon. We opted for lump crab instead of imitation, which adds a hint of sweetness, and jalapeño gives it a touch of heat. We suggest you scoop it up with wonton chips for the complete experience, but tortilla chips and crudités are also delicious with it.
Thai Chile-Curry Dip
Curry paste lends a pop of heat to this 7-layer dip, while carrots and snap peas add fresh crunch on top. Look for roasted peanut oil for the strongest nutty flavor.
Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip
This vegan spinach-artichoke dip gets its umami flavor from miso and nutritional yeast, and gets creamy texture from cashews. This vegan dip is rich without feeling heavy. Serve with chips or sliced fresh vegetables for dipping.
Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Red Peppers
This super-creamy whipped feta dip is savory with just a hint of sweetness from honey. This healthy dip is perfect for veggies, whole-grain crackers or bread.
Cheesy Corn Queso
This cheesy corn queso is savory and sweet thanks to pepper Jack and cream cheese melting around fresh summer corn kernels. Scoop up this zesty dip with tortilla chips or fresh-cut veggies.
Creamy Spinach Dip
Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
Crab-Artichoke Dip
This hot crab-artichoke dip is baked and served right in the skillet. Tangy artichoke hearts team up with sweet crab bound by mild cream cheese and gooey mozzarella. Kale adds color and texture to this party favorite.