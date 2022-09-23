18 Low-Carb Skillet Dinners for the Mediterranean Diet

Pull out your skillet and whip up one of these delicious dinners. With 15 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving, these meals are perfect for those looking to reduce their carb intake. Plus, these dishes use ingredients like chicken, fish, eggs, bell peppers, leafy greens and herbs, which are staples of the Mediterranean diet. Research shows that the Med diet is one of the healthiest and easiest eating patterns around. Recipes like our Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice and One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions are healthy and tasty dishes well-suited for any weeknight.