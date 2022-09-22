22 Cozy Cast-Iron Dinners for Fall

As we approach chilly nights, these cozy dinners are guaranteed to keep you warm. With nutritious produce like sweet potatoes, kale, broccoli and carrots, these dishes are well-suited for the fall. Plus, they only require one cast-iron skillet, so you won't have to worry about a gruesome clean up later. Recipes like our Skillet Chicken Potpie and Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce are tasty weeknight meals.