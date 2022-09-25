I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Fall

Leaves are starting to change in many places across the country and the days are getting shorter. The beginning of a new season has me in the mood for all my fall favorites: comforting stews, cheesy casseroles, creamy pastas and hearty salads. When the temperature drops, I want something simple, warm and comforting that will keep me nourished and feeling my best, and these dinners are just that. These dishes prove that the principles of the Mediterranean diet can apply to all different types of meals and recipes. They're packed with produce, whole grains, legumes, lean proteins, fish, healthy fats and various spices that take their flavor up a notch. Including a variety of these food groups can help you reap the benefits of one of the healthiest ways of eating. Plus, several of these meals rely on pantry staples like canned beans, rice, canned tomatoes and nuts so you can meet your nutritional needs without breaking the bank. If you need me, I'll be curled up on the couch with recipes like our Roasted Maple-Glazed Chicken & Carrots or our Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage all autumn long. For more budget- and beginner-friendly tips, tricks and recipes, check out Thrifty.