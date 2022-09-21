A Month of Diabetes-Friendly Dinners for Gut Health

Focus on your gut health this month by trying these dinner recipes. With fiber-rich, prebiotic-packed ingredients like beans, leeks, garlic and asparagus, these dishes can help support your gut health, improve digestion and support healthy immunity. And complex carbs like whole grains and vegetables paired with low counts of saturated fats and sodium make these meals well-suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto and No-Cook Black Bean Salad are healthy and satisfying choices you'll want to make again and again.