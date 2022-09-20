19 Vegetarian Dinners That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

These meatless mains are equally delicious and satisfying, making them perfect options for dinner tonight. Not only are these dishes vegetarian, but they are also packed with ingredients like chickpeas, kale, eggs and sweet potatoes, making them well-suited for those looking to reduce inflammation. For those experiencing chronic inflammation, these meals may be able to help relieve some of the symptoms, like joint stiffness, digestive issues and mental fog. Recipes like our Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale and Vegan Lentil Soup are healthy,tasty and anti-inflammatory ways to help meet your nutritional needs.