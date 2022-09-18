17 Comforting Creamy Low-Calorie Soups for Fall

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD September 18, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Snuggling up with a bowl of soup can help keep you warm on chilly nights, and these recipes are light and tasty choices. Seasonal ingredients like broccoli, butternut squash, carrots and cauliflower are embraced in these recipes, and with less than 400 calories per serving, these low-calorie soups can help you meet your nutritional goals. Recipes like our Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup and Pea Soup are creamy, comforting and perfect to enjoy this fall. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Pea Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple pea soup recipe makes an elegant start to a spring meal. It's also a great way to use frozen vegetables when the produce section is looking bleak.

3 of 17

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Carrot Soup

Credit: Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.

5 of 17

Smoked Gouda-Broccoli Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Smoked paprika and smoked Gouda give this broccoli-and-cheese soup recipe a double hit of smoky flavor. If you can't find smoked Gouda, smoked Cheddar gives delicious results as well.

6 of 17

Instant Pot Potato Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings--bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Chicken Enchilada Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Corn tortillas thicken this chicken enchilada soup, but Cheddar and cream cheese give it the richness you'd expect from an enchilada. Serve it with something fresh and crunchy like a jicama slaw dressed with a little olive oil and lime juice for a healthy dinner that will appeal to the whole family.

8 of 17

Cream of Broccoli Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner.

9 of 17

Corn Chowder with Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pureeing some of the corn-and-potato mixture in a blender gives this soup rich creaminess without much cream. Red bell pepper imparts a beautiful golden hue to the chowder (and is a great source of vitamin C). For a final touch, a little bacon crumbled over this easy corn chowder recipe goes a long way.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Instant Pot Cream of Carrot Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This luscious and healthy cream of carrot soup comes together with just 15 minutes of active time, thanks to the Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker). For an even easier dish, use an immersion blender to puree the soup--you'll only have the Instant Pot insert to clean after cooking. Serve this soup as a starter for a holiday meal or with crusty bread and a salad for dinner any night.

11 of 17

Mulligatawny Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne.

12 of 17

Tilapia Corn Chowder

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This light soup is a great way to slip fresh corn (and tilapia, of course!) into your late-summer menu. Make it a meal: Enjoy with a mixed green salad and oyster crackers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Credit: Dera Burreson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.

14 of 17

Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.

15 of 17

Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Creamy Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using fat-free milk and reduced-sodium chicken broth makes this classic corn soup a healthier option, but still allows for a creamy taste. Sprinkle some bacon on top for a punch of extra flavor and crunch.

17 of 17

Pureed Broccoli Soup

Credit: Sonia Bozzo
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this easy broccoli soup recipe, broccoli cooks together with onions, celery, garlic and fresh herbs and is puréed into a delicious creamy soup. Try this healthy broccoli soup alongside grilled cheese sandwiches or as a starter for a simple dinner.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis