17 Comforting Creamy Low-Calorie Soups for Fall

Snuggling up with a bowl of soup can help keep you warm on chilly nights, and these recipes are light and tasty choices. Seasonal ingredients like broccoli, butternut squash, carrots and cauliflower are embraced in these recipes, and with less than 400 calories per serving, these low-calorie soups can help you meet your nutritional goals. Recipes like our Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup and Pea Soup are creamy, comforting and perfect to enjoy this fall.