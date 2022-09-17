18 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners That Are Low in Carbs

Healthy and delicious go hand-in-hand for these satisfying dinner recipes. With ingredients like cauliflower, fish, spinach and eggs, these meals can help reduce inflammation and its pesky symptoms, including joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure. These dishes also only contain 15 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving, so they're nutritious options for those looking to lower their carb-intake. Recipes like our Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles and Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza are feel-good meals that can help you meet your nutritional goals.