23 One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Fall

We're excited to turn on the stove again as the weather cools, and these one-pot dinners are easy and tasty ways to bring in the new season. These balanced meals that include a mix of ingredients like veggies, beans, poultry and fish make them perfect fits for the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest and easiest eating patterns around. Fall favorites like squash, cabbage and kale take center stage for a meal that's nutritious and delicious. Recipes like our Bacalao Guisado (Puerto Rican Fish Stew) and Slow-Cooker Quinoa Salad with Arugula & Feta are comforting dishes that require minimal clean up.