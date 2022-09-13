13 Low-Carb Diabetes-Friendly Dinners You Can Make in a Skillet

There's a common misconception that having diabetes means you need to cut out carbs, and that's not the case. Working in a regulated, daily dose of carbs will help keep you nourished and energized. But for days that you might want to lower your carb intake, these dinners are perfect choices. With only 15 grams of carbohydrates or less per serving and with lower amounts of saturated fats and sodium, these meals fit well into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Stir-Fried Green Beans with Steak & Peanuts and Skillet Lemon-Pepper Salmon are delicious dinners that can help you meet your nutritional needs and preferences.