Our 30 Best Salad Recipes

These highly-rated salad recipes are the best for a reason: they make your favorite fruits and veggies an even more delicious experience! Whether you're looking for a side salad to pair with dinner or a filling salad to pack for lunch, these tasty and healthy options are sure to satisfy. Recipes like our Loaded Broccoli Salad and Chopped Power Salad with Chicken are nutritious dishes you'll want to make over and over.