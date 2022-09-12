25 5-Ingredient Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Are Simple & Delicious

It's possible to enjoy a simple dinner while following the Mediterranean diet. With only five ingredients or less (excluding essentials like salt, pepper, oil and water), these balanced meals fit seamlessly into one of the healthiest eating patterns around. Following the Mediterranean diet can help reduce risk of heart disease, lower stress levels and improve brain health, and these meals can make reaping the benefits a delicious endeavor. Recipes like our Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms and Black Bean Fajita Skillet are easy dishes that are flavorful options for any night of the week.