15 Easy Lunches That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

Sometimes you just need something quick and nourishing for a midday meal, and these simple lunches provide just that without sacrificing flavor. Packed with ingredients like avocado, beets, eggs and tuna, these lunches are well-suited for those looking to reduce inflammation as they can help relieve its pesky symptoms like joint stiffness, mental fog and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Pickled Beet, Arugula & Herbed Goat Cheese Sandwich and Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta only require one step to make and are easy packable options for the work week.