 23 Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet Dinner Recipes

If you're looking for a mouthwatering meatless main, you've come to the right place. These dinner recipes are full of plant-based protein such as tofu, legumes and nuts as well as veggies, whole grains, and spices, so they're a great fit if you're following the Mediterranean diet. One of the healthiest eating patterns to follow, the Mediterranean diet can provide benefits like reducing risk of depression and helping control blood sugar levels. And with flavorful dishes like these, it's never been easier to mesh it with a vegetarian eating pattern. Recipes like our Cherry Tomato Pasta with Garlic and Vegetarian Gumbo are balanced dinners that are incredibly delicious.