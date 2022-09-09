Our 17 Best New Lunch Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall

With ingredients like sweet potatoes, beets and kale, the flavors of fall are front and center in these new lunch recipes. Whether you're looking for a quick sandwich or wrap to pack in the morning or you have the time to meal-prep a batch of soup or grain bowls, these lunches are perfect for welcoming fall. Recipes like our Sweet Potato Quesadillas and Herb & Garlic Chicken Wraps are healthy and tasty midday meals.