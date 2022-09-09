Our 17 Best New Lunch Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall
With ingredients like sweet potatoes, beets and kale, the flavors of fall are front and center in these new lunch recipes. Whether you're looking for a quick sandwich or wrap to pack in the morning or you have the time to meal-prep a batch of soup or grain bowls, these lunches are perfect for welcoming fall. Recipes like our Sweet Potato Quesadillas and Herb & Garlic Chicken Wraps are healthy and tasty midday meals.
Sweet Potato Quesadillas
These simple yet satisfying quesadillas are layered with mashed sweet potatoes, red onion and serrano pepper. Pepper Jack cheese adds mild heat, while cumin and oregano provide earthy balance. Serve topped with plain strained yogurt and lime wedges, if desired.
Herb & Garlic Chicken Wraps
Cornichons and their pickling liquid combine with yogurt to make a tangy spread for these wraps. Don't have cornichons? Use olives, pickled onions or dill pickles instead.
Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad
This copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad is easy to make at home. Adding a simple Dijon mixture to the chicken gives it a boost of flavor that works well with the green goddess dressing. The dressing would also work well as a dip or spread, or over potato or pasta salad.
Lemon-Garlic Vegetable Soup
This light and lovely soup features fresh vegetables, herbs and a splash of lemon juice to brighten the flavor. Serve with a dollop of homemade pesto.
Easy Chicken Tinga Rice Bowls
Leftover chicken tinga, pinto beans and bell peppers combine to make a hearty, flavorful rice bowl. Finish with your favorite toppings like avocado and lime wedges.
Pickled Beet, Arugula & Herbed Goat Cheese Sandwich
This pickled beet, arugula and goat cheese sandwich is peppery with creamy notes from the goat cheese and sweet and tangy undertones from the pickled beets. Chopped walnuts add nuttiness and crunch to this easy sandwich.
Farro & Vegetable Bowls with Lemon-Shallot Herb Sauce
These hearty grain bowls make the perfect lunch or dinner. You can use any assortment of roasted vegetables you like. The herb sauce adds brightness, while chopped pistachios provide crunch. Use any leftover sauce as a spread on a sandwich or drizzle over fried eggs.
Copycat Chick-fil-A Kale Salad
This copycat Chick-fil-A kale salad has a sweet and tangy dressing coating tender kale and cabbage leaves that have been gently massaged. This salad can sit for an hour or two; just be sure to toss it before serving to redistribute the dressing.
Veggie & Cream Cheese Sandwich
The cream cheese in this veggie and cream cheese sandwich adds flavor while holding everything in place. This colorful, well-balanced sandwich is crispy from the cucumber and peppers, sweet from tomatoes and beets, and tangy from the banana peppers.
Potato, Leek & Asparagus Soup
Rather than tossing your potato peels, asparagus stalks and leek tops, cook them down into this soup instead. Once tender, they'll blend right in. Plus, they contain prebiotic fiber to help feed the good bugs in your gut. We reserve the asparagus tips to pan-fry with peas for a bright green garnish.
Loaded Veggie Club Sandwich
This loaded veggie club sandwich is layered with plenty of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots, with bacon, Cheddar cheese and an extra slice of bread in the middle adding savory flavors. Make sure your bread is sliced thinly to help keep the sandwich together.
Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich
Got leftover chicken? This copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich is easy to make at home. You get smoky flavor and mild heat from the chipotle peppers, while the mayonnaise adds creaminess. The bread is super crispy, with basil adding freshness.
Creamy Mushroom & Orzo Soup with Lemon & Parmesan
This creamy mushroom soup is filled with hearty orzo and plenty of veggies. The sherry, thyme and lemon boost and brighten the flavor, while sour cream thickens the broth and gives it extra tanginess.
Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
Gnarly and knotty, celeriac (aka celery root) is a staple on many French bistro menus, often shredded and tossed with rémoulade sauce. Here, it's diced and combined with lentils and plenty of other veggies, along with a poached egg on top, for a salad packed with staying power.
Cheesy Pulled Chicken & Green Chile Quesadillas
A fresh salsa verde pulls double duty in this quesadilla recipe. First, the chicken gets cooked in the salsa to help impart flavor and keep it moist. Then, the salsa verde gets served alongside the quesadillas for dipping. Green chiles add a touch of heat to complete the dish.
Yasai-To-Tofu-no-Misoshiru (Hearty Miso Soup with Vegetables & Tofu)
Miso soup can be enjoyed any time of the day, but it is traditionally a Japanese breakfast soup. Many restaurants serve it with just a few morsels of seaweed and tofu, but at home, miso soup can be hearty, packed with just about any vegetable. You can skip the process of making the dashi and use low-sodium broth instead.
Vegetable Sandwich with Lemon-Shallot Herb Sauce
We pile on the veggies in this satisfying vegetarian sandwich. Lemon zest and juice add brightness to the herbaceous sauce. Use any leftover sauce with pasta or as a dressing with salad greens.