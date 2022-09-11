I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Dinners for Fall

As the weather starts to cool and the leaves start to change, my appetite gravitates towards all things warm, creamy, cozy and comforting. That can mean everything from a hearty One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan to zippy, spicy Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas. These recipes make use of some of the best flavors fall has to offer, including squash, root vegetables and the lingering tomatoes of summer. Plus, they also focus on anti-inflammatory ingredients like leafy greens, fish, beets, whole grains and healthy fats so you can enjoy a delicious meal that helps reduce your risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease and more. These recipes are super nourishing and perfect for bringing in the new season. For more budget- and beginner-friendly tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.