15 Diabetes-Friendly Casseroles to Make This Fall

Fall flavors like apple, sweet potatoes, carrots and ginger star in these comforting casserole recipes. These dishes make great balanced meal options to help warm you up as the weather cools, too. With complex carbs like whole-wheat pasta and corn and lower counts of saturated fats and sodium, these casseroles are fitting for those following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Chicken Noodle Casserole and Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole are healthy and tasty dinner choices for the season.