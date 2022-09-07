19 Comfort-Food Dinners Our Editors Make on Repeat
We're starting to feel that first fall chill, so we rounded up our editors' favorite comfort-food dinners that will be sure to keep you warm and cozy. From hearty stews and chilis to creamy soups and pastas, these dishes are certified delicious by the EatingWell team, which is why they make them again and again. Recipes like our Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits and Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs are highly rated dinners you'll want to make forever.
Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits
"I love the Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits because it's so creamy, comforting and surprisingly easy to make. The recipe boasts over five servings of veg plus whole grains and legumes, so it's super nourishing, too. And it's also vegetarian, so if I'm dropping off a meal to a vegetarian friend, this is my go-to." —Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, nutrition editor
Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs
"A family favorite in the wintertime—I've even made it for Christmas." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor
Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
"Whenever I need a quick, comforting dinner, I make this recipe. It's fast to make and an easy way to sneak in a serving of veggies. Plus, who doesn't love a bowl full of pasta?" —Alex Loh, associate food editor
Skillet Lasagna
"I have to say, I was really skeptical of the idea of a stovetop lasagna, but after making this on a weeknight I may never go back to cooking lasagna in the oven. This is a one-pot pasta recipe, so the noodles cook in the marinara, which gives them lots of flavor. And it was ready in less than 45 minutes with very few dishes! As the recipe says, you do need to keep stirring to prevent the noodles from sticking. I used a fork to ease some of the stuck ones apart and that worked great." —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken
"I make this soup every couple of weeks during the winter because of how easy it is. The whole milk makes this soup super creamy without being too rich." —Addie Knight, associate director, content operations
Gomen (Ethiopian-Style Collard Greens)
"This is such a tasty way to eat greens. I've made this with kale and chard as well, and it's still delicious." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor
Creamy Broccoli Pasta
"I love this dish. And I love switching up the pasta shape to whatever I have in the pantry!" —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli
"I'm a fan of any sheet-pan dinner, and this recipe is often in my rotation. I like that I only have to clean one sheet pan at the end of the meal. I love the touch of sweetness that the honey adds to the recipe." —Alex Loh, associate food editor
Tofu, Mushroom & Bok Choy Soba Noodle Bowls
"I love this recipe; it's so comforting and flavorful. I've made it a few times now, and with ramen noodles as well. One time, I made it for a dinner party and kept the broth and noodles and fixings all separate so people could build their own bowls. I would definitely do that again." —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director
Mom's Chili
"Beans and tomatoes are two of my all-time favorite comfort foods! So, this chili is kind of off the charts for me in terms of the comfort factor. I love how easy and economical it is for most families. Plus, I've never met a person who wasn't happy to hear that chili is for dinner tonight! I love that some people are adding jalapeños to this recipe to spice it up to their level. I know it may be controversial, but I like my chili over noodles, shells specifically." —Sean Kenniff, senior food editor
Charro Beans with Chorizo & Kale Slaw
"This is such a special dish—the slaw is so nice and zingy, and the beans are very satisfying. It's very easy to make this vegetarian as well." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor
25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas
"When it's cold or rainy out, I crave something that's spicy, tangy and creamy for a comforting meal that's also bright and refreshing. The 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas are exactly that, plus they're on the table ready to enjoy in less than a half-hour. If I have beans, peppers or greens in my fridge that I need to use up, I'll throw those in too." —Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, nutrition editor
Pulled Pork with Carolina-Style BBQ Sauce
"Soooooo good. Just put a bun around this pulled pork and it feels like a warm hug." —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow
Falafel
"I've made these falafel a couple of times now, and they're so easy. I like that this recipe is egg-free. The sauce is a must. It's nutty and tangy and adds a nice brightness to the falafel. I've also served these with tzatziki sauce and pita. That was delicious, too." —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director
Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs
"A favorite with my family! I've even turned the meatballs into sliders for parties." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor
Creamy Asparagus Pasta
"I go back to this recipe again and again. I personally love tarragon, but I've made it with other herbs when I was using what I had on hand, and it's just as delicious. It's so easy and has so much flavor." —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director
No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce
"I love homemade marinara! I come from an Italian family and homemade tomato sauce with long fusilli or rigatoni is my No. 1 comfort food. Couldn't live without it! What I love about this recipe is that it uses a slow cooker so you don't have to stand guard near the pot with your wooden spoon ready to stir. In a slow cooker, the sauce will not burn or stick to the bottom! I also love it because it's a great way to use up tomatoes, with plenty of sauce to refrigerate or freeze for another meal. There are a lot of EatingWell recipes that call for marinara, and it's such a convenience when you can just reach into your freezer for this delicious sauce." —Sean Kenniff, senior food editor
Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Shells
"Stuffed shells are always a must for holidays and get-togethers in my family, and this classic recipe never disappoints." —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow
Bacalao Guisado (Puerto Rican Fish Stew)
"I love this recipe. I make it every year for Christmas Eve. It's so comforting and has just the right balance of flavors and textures. It's really easy, too!" —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director