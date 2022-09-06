20 Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners for Fall

Combine ingredients like veggies, whole grains, seafood, poultry and legumes in a skillet for a balanced dinner that's well-suited for the Mediterranean diet. One of the healthiest eating patterns around, the Mediterranean diet focuses on whole foods and can help control blood sugar levels, reduce risk of depression and reduce inflammation. Plus, these dishes focus on cozy fall favorites, like creamy pastas, hearty roasted vegetables and saucy casseroles that can help you stay warm as the weather cools. Comforting recipes like our Black Bean Fajita Skillet and One & Yum Squid are perfect seasonal dishes that require minimal clean up.