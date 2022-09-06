11 Comforting Soups You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken
Chicken soup is a warm, cozy dish that's perfect for chilly days, and we have all the recipes you'll need. These soups can be made with rotisserie chicken, so they're easy to pull together on any weeknight. You can also sub in shredded or chopped cooked chicken if you have leftovers on hand. Recipes like our Chicken Enchilada Soup and Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken are comforting and delicious.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken
This creamy rotisserie chicken soup has a delicious chicken pot pie feel to it. We call for rotisserie chicken to streamline your prep time--look for a nice big one with lots of breast meat on it. Pair this comforting and easy soup recipe with a green salad, or, if you're really hungry, a grilled cheese sandwich.
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Corn tortillas thicken this chicken enchilada soup, but Cheddar and cream cheese give it the richness you'd expect from an enchilada. Serve it with something fresh and crunchy like a jicama slaw dressed with a little olive oil and lime juice for a healthy dinner that will appeal to the whole family.
One-Pot Chicken & Cabbage Soup
This simple, yet flavorful, chicken-cabbage soup is perfect for enjoying on a cold day. Sherry vinegar adds a touch of brightness and pairs well with the medley of vegetables. Serve with crusty bread.
Chicken Potpie Soup with Tater Tot Topping
This bubbling stewlike soup is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken or turkey--and a perfect excuse to indulge in crispy, puffy tater tots. This easy dinner recipe is sure to be a hit with the whole family.
Easy Chicken & Broccoli Soup
This easy chicken and broccoli soup is creamy and luscious, but still light. The broccoli florets absorb the creamy soup base, while the chicken stays tender. This is the perfect soup to make on a busy weeknight when you have leftover roast chicken or rotisserie chicken on hand. While the recipe calls for chicken breasts, if thighs are what you have on hand, feel free to use those.
Creamy Chicken, Vegetable & Sun-Dried Tomato Soup
This creamy soup is packed with vegetables, including zucchini and carrots. Precooked chicken saves time and energy, so you can make this cozy soup on a busy weeknight, or any day when it's cold out.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
This easy slow-cooker chicken noodle soup is chock-full of vegetables and noodles, and gets extra creaminess from a little light cream cheese.
Chicken Orzo Soup
This quick chicken orzo soup has warm, comforting flavors from the perfect combination of broth, chicken and vegetables. The orzo makes it filling without weighing it down.
Easy Chicken Soup with Tortilla Crisps
This hearty, richly flavored soup comes together easily, thanks to convenient frozen vegetables, canned beans, cooked chicken, and spices. Garnishes of crisp tortilla strips, creamy avocado, melting cheese, and fresh cilantro make this soup special.
Chicken-Gnocchi Soup
Gnocchi, those little Italian potato pillows, behave like dumplings in this deliciously homey soup with hearty chunks of carrot and celery. The best part is that the dumplings come fresh from a store-bought package and the cooked chicken can come straight from the rotisserie section of your favorite supermarket.
5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup
This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat.