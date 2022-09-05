Our 18 Best New Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall
Whether you're in the mood for a savory egg casserole or a sweet stack of pancakes, a warm, delicious breakfast is the ideal way to start the day. These flavorful dishes are all brand-new releases from this year, so you're sure to find something exciting to try. Recipes like our Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes and Cheesy Egg Quesadilla with Spinach are healthy and tasty.
Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.
Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes
These vegan pumpkin pancakes are sweet, soft and soufflé-like, with a hint of spice from pie spice and ginger. Optional pecans add crunch.
Breakfast Lemon-Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes
A cross between muffins and baked oatmeal, these oatmeal cakes are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack. If you prefer to use fresh blueberries, they're an equal swap for the frozen in this recipe. You can also make a double batch and enjoy one during the week and store the other batch in the freezer to savor later.
Oatmeal Waffles
These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.
Cheesy Egg Quesadilla with Spinach
A cheesy, spinach-packed quesadilla is topped with a sunny-side-up egg for a quick, protein-packed breakfast. Top with hot sauce for a kick of spice.
Herbed Cornbread Pancakes
These corn-based cakes are naturally gluten-free; just make sure you buy certified gluten-free cornmeal and corn flour if you are making them for someone with a sensitivity. Serve these cornbread pancakes topped with a smear of honey butter (just mix 4 tablespoons softened butter with 1 tablespoon honey and a pinch of kosher salt) and a side of scrambled eggs and breakfast sausage.
Pesto Scrambled Eggs
Pep up breakfast (or dinner) with a little pesto. And be careful not to overcook your eggs. Scrambled eggs are at their best when you see soft, creamy curds. Serve with a slice of whole-grain toast and sliced tomatoes.
Chocolate Waffles with Strawberries & Cream
Here we stir cocoa powder into a classic waffle batter to yield rich, chocolaty waffles. Topped with homemade whipped cream and fresh strawberry slices, this decadent brunch could even pass as dessert.
Gluten-Free Almond-Flour Banana Pancakes
These gluten-free almond-flour banana pancakes have a lovely nutty flavor that complements the sweet bananas. Vanilla and nutmeg tie everything together.
Spinach & Egg Tacos
Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.
Breakfast Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal Cakes
These handy cakes are a great way to start your day. If you're in a hurry, toss one in a food storage container to enjoy once you get to work. If you have more time, pop one in the microwave for 30 seconds, then top with a little milk and enjoy!
Yeast Pancakes
Using yeast as the leavening agent in these pancakes, as opposed to baking powder or baking soda, creates a delightfully tangy flavor that sets the stage for sweet or savory toppings. We like these yeast pancakes topped with a simple cherry sauce made by simmering 2 cups pitted cherries, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small saucepan until the cherries are broken down and the sauce is thick, about 20 minutes.
Hash-Brown Egg Cups
These muffin-tin egg bites pack a crunch thanks to a crispy hash-brown potato crust. Using fresh hash browns, found in the produce section of most grocery stores, ensures a crispier result than you'd get from frozen. Plus, wringing them out before baking removes excess moisture, ensuring they'll be even more crisp.
Vegan Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Streusel
This vegan coffee cake with cinnamon streusel is subtly sweet, with a nutty streusel spiked with just enough spice and walnuts. Whip up this dairy- and egg-free cake for your next brunch to satisfy vegans and non-vegans alike!
Breakfast Bowl with Egg, Spinach & Feta
This breakfast bowl with eggs, spinach and sesame-crusted feta is absolutely delicious. The sesame seeds add nuttiness and crunch to the feta, while the inside remains soft and creamy. If you're in a pinch for time, you can skip the step of cooking the feta, and use toasted sesame and crumbled feta as a garnish instead.
Blueberry Almond-Milk Pancakes
These blueberry almond-milk pancakes offer a tasty start to your day. Whole-wheat flour adds fiber and a nutty taste that complements the flavor of almond milk. Juicy blueberries add sweetness in every bite.
Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.