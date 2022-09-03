A Month of Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Fall

If you're looking to follow one of the healthiest eating patterns around, this is a great place to start. These dinner recipes all feature staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet, like beans, quinoa, fish and leafy greens for a balanced, super nutritious meal. Plus, these dinners make use of some of the best flavors of fall, from warm chilis to hearty stewed greens and more. Delicious recipes like our Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas and Chickpea & Potato Curry will help you stay warm during the cool months.