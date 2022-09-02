23 Low-Carb Dinners That Can Help Support Brain Health

Dinner tonight can be nutritious and delicious, thanks to these recipes. With 15 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving, these meals are ideal for those looking to maintain a low-carb eating pattern. These dishes also feature ingredients like fish, leafy green vegetables and eggs, which all help support your brain, improve memory and reduce risk of cognitive decline. Recipes like Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce and One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli are flavor-packed dinners that can help you meet your nutritional goals.