I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Comfort Food Dinners for Fall

One of my favorite ways to bring in a new season is by celebrating all of the seasonal produce. When it comes to fall, this means leaning on ingredients like hearty butternut squash and juicy apples to make traditional comfort foods (like soup or grilled cheese) shine. As the weather cools off, I crave a comforting casserole or creamy pasta, especially when they're as easy and flavorful as our Mushroom Ravioli or our Cheesy Meatball Casserole. Whether you make our Easy Vegetarian Chili for a tailgate or relax on the couch with a plate of Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs, there's a nutritious and delicious entree on this list to help get you excited about fall flavors. For more budget- and beginner-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.