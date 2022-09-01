21 Diabetes-Friendly Recipes You Can Make in the Slow Cooker

Utilizing your slow cooker can help ensure the recipes you're making turn out warm, comforting and delicious. Not to mention, all you need to do is set up your slow cooker and let it be, making it super easy to get dinner on the table (if you plan ahead). Whether it's a hearty beef stew or spicy chicken enchiladas, these dishes are worth the wait. Plus, with complex carbs like whole-wheat pasta and rice and lower counts of saturated fat and sodium, these selections are well-suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips and Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone are cozy, nutritious options for chilly nights.