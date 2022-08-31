20 Vegan Lunches for the Mediterranean Diet

For days that you want a bright yet filling midday meal, try one of these vegan lunches. These meatless dishes are not only suited for a vegan eating pattern, but they also contain staple ingredients of one of the healthiest eating patterns around: the Mediterranean diet. Each recipe is packed with veggies, whole-grains and plant-based protein like tofu and beans so you can have a satisfying and flavorful meal that helps you meet your nutritional goals. Recipes like our Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice and Chickpea Salad Sandwich are delicious lunches to pack for work or enjoy at home.