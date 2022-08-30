22 Brothy Soups That Are High in Protein

As we start to feel the weather cool down, sit back and relax with a cozy and comforting bowl of soup. These hearty and filling brothy soups pack at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help you meet your protein needs,which is important for healthy digestion, muscle growth, healthy aging and more. Recipes like our One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan and Hearty Minestrone are so good, you'll want them for lunch and dinner.