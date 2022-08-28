18 Sunday Dinners You Can Make With Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie chicken is an easy, store-bought ingredient that can be used in many ways, so get creative with these Sunday dinner recipes. Whether you're using it in a salad or stirring it into macaroni and cheese, rotisserie chicken adds a satisfying boost of protein to these delicious meals. Recipes like our Lemon Chicken Pasta and Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken are tasty and can also be made with leftover shredded chicken if you have it on hand.