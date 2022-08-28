18 Cozy Diabetes-Friendly Desserts for Fall

It's almost time for pumpkin picking, apple bobbing and most importantly: baking these yummy sweet treats! These warm and gooey desserts embrace fall flavors like apples, cinnamon, pumpkin and gingerbread so you'll feel especially festive when you're enjoying them. Plus, with complex carbs like whole grains and low amounts of saturated fats and sodium, these sweet dishes are great diabetes-friendly options. Recipes like our Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies and Apple Crisp are flavor-packed desserts that will keep you feeling good all season long.