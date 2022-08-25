18 Easy Packable Snacks for Fall
Whether you're packing for the road or for a lunchbox, these recipes are the perfect portable snacks suited for fall. Only taking 10 minutes or less of active time to make, these snacks are easy to grab from your fridge or counter when you need them. Recipes like our Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds and Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas are handfuls of deliciousness.
Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds
Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.
Homemade Trail Mix
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas
Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.
Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
Lemon-Parm Popcorn
Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter
With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.
Chickpea Snack Salad
Take 5 minutes to toss together a fiber-rich chickpea and tomato salad for a satisfying snack.
Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds
Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below. This recipe can be doubled or tripled depending on how many seeds you have, and you can also use this basic recipe for other types of squash seeds, such as acorn.
Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts
Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.
Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls
If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.
Classic Hummus
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
Banana Energy Bites
Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.
Rice Cake Snackwich
Upgrade your rice cake snack with a schmear of almond butter and some sliced apple. This quick sandwich boasts 5 grams each of fiber and protein to help keep you satisfied.
Garlic Hummus
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn
Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.
Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls
Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.
Pizza Pistachios
Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.