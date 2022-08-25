21 Comfort Food Dinners That Are High in Protein

As the weather gets cooler, we start to crave our favorite comfort foods–think pasta, casseroles and stews–so we compiled a list of cozy dinners that will hit the spot. These meals also have at least 15 grams of protein per serving, which can help you support muscle growth, effective digestion and healthy aging. Recipes like our Baked Beans with Ground Beefs and Linguine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce are warm, satisfying and flavorful ways to welcome colder temps.