20 Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Help Support Brain Health

Thinking of what to cook tonight? These delicious, healthy dinners might be exactly what your brain is craving. Loaded with ingredients like fish, olive oil, pumpkin seeds and leafy greens, these mouthwatering meals can help support brain health, promoting benefits like improved mental performance and reduced stress levels. These foods also fit seamlessly into the Mediterranean diet so you can easily follow one of the healthiest diets around. Recipes like our Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa and White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi are tasty ways to help give your brain the nutrients it needs to thrive.