Our 25 Best New Dinner Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall
The best way to welcome fall is with a warm and delicious dinner, so we compiled our best new dinner recipes from this year for you to try. Whether you're in the mood for cheesy pasta or a creamy chicken skillet, these meals will not disappoint as comforting options for cool nights. Pair recipes like our Creamy Maple-Dijon Chicken Cutlets and Cheesy Meatball Casserole with a side salad for a filling, cozy dinner.
Creamy Maple-Dijon Chicken Cutlets
These creamy maple-Dijon cutlets are the perfect combination of sweet and savory from the mustard and maple syrup. Pull together a simple side dish and you'll have a satisfying dinner in 20 minutes or less.
Cheesy Meatball Casserole
This cheesy meatball casserole is a family favorite, with basil adding flavor to the meatballs and grated onion adding moisture. Melted mozzarella cheese tames the spice, but feel free to cut back or eliminate the crushed red pepper if you prefer a milder dish.
Garlic-Herb Roast Pork Tenderloin with Parsnip Puree & Kale
Here we blitz parsnips with milk and butter for a flavorful alternative to mashed potatoes to go with the pork and greens.
Creamy One-Pot Orecchiette with Sausage & Peas
This easy one-pot pasta recipe earns the title "creamy" thanks to the addition of sour cream and Parmesan, which combine to create a savory cheese sauce that clings to the orecchiette, peas and sausage. The best part about this recipe is that it only requires one vessel to cook everything—pasta included. By using the exact amount of liquid you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, adding even more creaminess. If you like spicy but not too spicy, use a mix of sweet and hot Italian sausages.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Cutlets with Brussels Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes
This easy sheet-pan dinner is made with quick-cooking chicken cutlets, so you can make it on any busy weeknight. We season the vegetables and protein in stages, with the end result being a punch of flavor. Crumbled bacon adds a salty note to complete the dish.
Beef & Potato Stew
This beef and potato stew is slow-cooked to perfection, with a richly flavored sauce and tender bites of beef and vegetables. You can make this comforting stew ahead of time to serve to guests or to have on hand to reheat as an easy weeknight dinner.
Pumpkin Ravioli
This pumpkin ravioli with brown butter sauce is a great way to elevate canned pumpkin. Wonton wrappers make the perfect envelope for the lightly flavored filling. Nutty brown butter and crispy sage add richness to this classic fall pasta dish.
Sheet-Pan Garlic-Soy Chicken & Vegetables
This easy dish comes together quickly and is cooked all on one baking sheet. Putting the pan in the oven while it preheats makes it hot enough to lightly sear the chicken and vegetables, adding texture and flavor and also reducing the cook time. Chicken thighs emerge from the oven succulent and coated in the savory sauce (with less salt because of the low-sodium soy sauce) and fragrant from the garlic, ginger and scallions. We recommend serving this with brown rice or whole-wheat noodles.
Skillet Lasagna
This skillet lasagna takes the hard work of layering the noodles, filling and cheese out of the picture and turns lasagna into a super-easy weeknight meal.
Creamy Skillet Ranch Chicken & Broccoli
This crowd-pleasing dinner feeds four and can be on the table in just 30 minutes. To top it off, the creamy ranch sauce, chicken and broccoli all come together in one skillet, making cleanup just as easy as cooking.
Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with Garlic Spinach
Gochujang, a Korean red chile paste, and honey give this salmon a little bit of sweetness and a whole lot of spice.
Creamy Spinach Orzo
This creamy spinach orzo pasta dish is light, quick and easy. The fresh basil truly shines through and complements the spinach in this vegetarian pasta dinner.
Sheet-Pan Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Delicata & Kale
In this easy sheet-pan dinner, salmon is roasted alongside vegetables for a filling, flavorful meal. The sweetness of the squash balances the bitter kale, while a squeeze of lemon juice brightens the dish. Be sure to spread the kale out on the baking sheet to encourage even browning.
Garlic-Anchovy Pasta with Broccolini
Here, we sprinkle the final pasta dish with crumbled goat cheese for nice tangy bites throughout. But if you prefer a creamy sauce, stir the cheese into the pasta in Step 3 along with the reserved cooking water.
Pumpkin Risotto with Goat Cheese
This easy pumpkin risotto with goat cheese uses sweet and earthy canned pumpkin as a flavor base and creamy goat cheese to add creaminess and tang. Toasted pumpkin seeds add texture and nutty notes. Parsley adds mild fresh flavor, but any chopped fresh herb would work just as well.
Cheesy Ground Beef & Broccoli Casserole
This cheesy ground beef and broccoli casserole is comfort food the whole family can get behind. It's assembled and baked all in one skillet and finished in 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal.
Shrimp Stew
This quick shrimp stew is well balanced with bright tomatoes and a rich coconut-milk-based broth. There's just a touch of heat from the chile pepper. It's quick enough to make on a weeknight and special enough for dinner guests.
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
This sweet-and-salty teriyaki chicken rice bowl is flavored with fresh grated ginger and scallions and packed with colorful veggies and everything else you need for a balanced dinner in one dish.
Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas
A crisp, citrusy slaw contrasts nicely with the enchiladas' creamy squash filling.
Cheesy Spinach-Zucchini Lasagna
Thanks to jarred marinara sauce and oven-ready lasagna noodles, this labor-of-love kind of meal can be ready in about an hour.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Bell Peppers
This sheet-pan sausage and veggies recipe makes the perfect weeknight dinner. We opt for andouille chicken sausage, but you could easily substitute any other cooked chicken or pork sausage you prefer. If you have leftovers, try adding the sausage, peppers and onions to a roll with grainy mustard for a flavorful sandwich.
Creamy Blue Cheese Skillet Chicken
This creamy blue cheese skillet chicken is flavor-packed. The crispy chicken is complemented by tender-crisp green beans and a creamy sauce featuring earthy mushrooms and blue cheese.
Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Tofu with Carrots & Broccoli
With just one sheet pan and 35 minutes, you can get a flavorful vegetarian dinner on the table. The carrots get a head start in the oven to ensure they are cooked through, while a drizzle of teriyaki sauce at the end ties everything together. Serve with brown rice, if desired.
Mushroom Ravioli
This mushroom ravioli builds on plenty of rich flavors from mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a brothy sauce that coats everything. Garlic and shallot complement the mushrooms well, while spinach adds color and a fresh flavor.
Green Chile & Chicken Enchiladas
Broiling peppers, tomatillos, onion and garlic heightens the flavor of the sauce in these green chile, chicken and bean enchiladas. Sour cream and melted cheese help to tame the spice.