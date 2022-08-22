22 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

Whipping up one of these delicious breakfast recipes will help you have a great start to any day of the week. Featuring complex carbs and low counts of sodium and saturated fats, these breakfasts are fitting for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. They also star staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet like eggs, fruits, veggies and nuts, to help you follow one of the best diets for diabetes with ease. Filling and flavorful recipes like our Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta and Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix will be the first thing on your mind when you wake up in the morning.