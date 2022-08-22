22 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet
Whipping up one of these delicious breakfast recipes will help you have a great start to any day of the week. Featuring complex carbs and low counts of sodium and saturated fats, these breakfasts are fitting for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. They also star staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet like eggs, fruits, veggies and nuts, to help you follow one of the best diets for diabetes with ease. Filling and flavorful recipes like our Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta and Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix will be the first thing on your mind when you wake up in the morning.
Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta
These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients that are popular in Mediterranean cuisines, including feta, tomato and spinach.
Southwest Breakfast Skillet
One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix
Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains 6 grams of fiber--almost a quarter of your daily quota-which helps stave off hunger throughout the morning.
Vegetable Omelets
Enjoy this veggie omelet for breakfast or dinner. Pair it with potatoes or slice of toast for a complete meal.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble
Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage
Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla
Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs
This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast
Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.
Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach
Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.
Southwestern Waffle
This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.
Chai Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.
Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg
In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.
Farro, Almond & Blueberry Breakfast Cereal
Farro is often served as a side dish but it's a great choice for breakfast, too. In this overnight cereal recipe, nutty whole-grain farro is joined by fresh, sweet blueberries and maple syrup. Unsalted, toasted almonds add a welcome crunch!
Breakfast Tostada
This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.