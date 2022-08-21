14 Low-Carb Salads to Pack for Lunch

Switch up your lunch routine with these packable, filling salads. With ingredients like fruits, veggies and pre-cooked meats, these salads are simple to prepare the night before work so you can grab and go in the morning. Plus, each salad has no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving, so you can enjoy a nutritious meal while maintaining a low-carb eating pattern. Recipes like our Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad and Green Goddess Salad with Chicken are healthy and satisfying midday meals to try this week.