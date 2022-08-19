20 Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Are Diabetes-Friendly and Ready in 20 Minutes

If you're looking for quick and easy dinners to help meet your nutritional needs, you've come to the right place. These delicious recipes take just 20 minutes or less to make. Not to mention, they're packed with complex carbs, such as whole-grains and legumes, and are lower in saturated fat in sodium, making them a great fit for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Ingredients like salmon, chickpeas and a wide variety of veggies star in these dishes, so they're well suited for following the Mediterranean diet, one of the best diets for diabetes to follow. You can enjoy delicious dishes like our Salmon Piccata and Greek Goddess Salad with Chickpeas any night of the week.