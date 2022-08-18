25 Diabetes-Friendly Recipes That Can Help You Lose Weight

These tasty recipes are lower in calories and high in fiber, a combination that can help you stay full and satisfying and promote weight loss, if that is your goal. They're also lower in saturated fat and sodium and focus on complex carbs like whole grains, legumes and produce, so you can easily fit these dishes into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Savory recipes like our Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls and Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado are perfect for lunch or dinner. And if you're looking for something sweeter, we've included recipes like our Baked Banana Nut Oatmeal Cups and Strawberry Nice Cream that cut down on the added sugar without sparing any flavor. Whatever you're in the mood for, there's something on this list that's sure to satisfy while helping you meet your nutritional goals.