I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite One-Pot Dinners

For several years after graduate school, I did not have a dishwasher. As a person who loves to cook, this posed some obvious problems. Some nights, it felt like I spent as much time cleaning up from dinner as I did making it (over time, I learned the benefits of doing dishes in the downtime of a recipe). While I do not wish a dishwasher-less kitchen on anyone, that period of my life helped me become hyper-aware of the number of dishes required in a recipe. And it grew my appreciation for any recipe that cut out unnecessary dishes and appliances. Even now, I lean on these delicious and irresistibly simple one-pot recipes when I just can't be bothered with a long cleanup. Dinners like Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale and Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry make me wonder, why don't I make this every night (or every week, at the very least?). To me, they are living proof that you don't have to dirty your entire kitchen to have a nutritious meal packed with produce, lean proteins, whole grains, legumes and fragrant aromatics. Plus, they taste incredible, too. For more budget- and beginner-friendly cooking tips, accessible nutrition info and recipes, check out Thrifty.