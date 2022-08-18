20 Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Bring in Fall

Fall is right around the corner, and you can bring in the cooler temps deliciously with these comforting and cozy dinners. From hearty pasta dishes to filling soups and stews, these meals are packed with ingredients like whole grains, veggies, legumes and seafood that are cornerstones of the Mediterranean diet, one of the easiest and healthiest eating patterns around. Recipes like our Vegan Lentil Stew and Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli are incredibly satisfying and will have you ready to take on autumnal days.