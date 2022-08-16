25 Casserole Recipes to Bring in Fall

There's nothing like a casserole to keep you warm and cozy, and these recipes are perfect for the incoming cool weather. Whether you're looking to dig into cheesy veggies or recreate your favorite pasta dishes, these main dishes and side dishes are delicious options for the dinner table. Recipes like our Cheesy Meatball Casserole and White Chicken Chili Casserole will have you dreaming of fall while our Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole and Spaghetti Squash Casserole are the perfect accompaniment to roasted chicken or fish.