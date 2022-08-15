A Month of Diabetes-Friendly Dinners That Follow the Mediterranean Diet

We just made menu planning a little easier by gathering a month's worth of healthy dinners that will help you meet your nutritional goals. These recipes incorporate a variety of food groups, from veggies and whole grains to legumes and seafood, so they fit well with the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around. And with complex carbs and lower counts of sodium and saturated fats, these dinners can be enjoyed by those following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon and Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole taste as delicious as they sound.