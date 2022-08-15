14 One-Pot Zucchini Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

It's still zucchini season, so make the most of the nutritious veggie with these healthy dinners. You only need one pot or pan to prepare these seasonal recipes, so you won't be dreading cleanup later. Plus, with each meal only taking 30 minutes or less to make, they are easy options for any night of the week. Recipes like our Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles and Tuna-Zucchini Pasta are veggie-packed and delicious.