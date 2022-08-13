11 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Casserole Recipes

Casseroles never fail to be cozy, hearty and tasty, which is why you should try these recipes ASAP. They taste like they were baking in the oven all day long, but these casseroles only take an hour or less from start to finish, which can help you get dinner on the table in no time. Plus, each dish is loaded with complex carbs like whole grains and lower in saturated fats and sodium, meaning they're appropriate for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole and Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake are easy and enjoyable options for dinner tonight.