11 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Casserole Recipes
Casseroles never fail to be cozy, hearty and tasty, which is why you should try these recipes ASAP. They taste like they were baking in the oven all day long, but these casseroles only take an hour or less from start to finish, which can help you get dinner on the table in no time. Plus, each dish is loaded with complex carbs like whole grains and lower in saturated fats and sodium, meaning they're appropriate for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole and Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake are easy and enjoyable options for dinner tonight.
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole
Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake
This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole
This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.
Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole
Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.
Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
Skillet Chicken Potpie
A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.
Easy Macaroni and Cheese
This updated casserole recipe uses fat-free milk, refrigerated egg product and reduced-fat cheddar cheese, which lower the calories, fat, and carbs in your meal. As an added bonus, this recipe fits into a diabetes-friendly diet.
Cheesy Squash Bake
Here's a terrific way to dress up the last of the season's summer squash. Reduced-fat cheddar cheese gives this side dish recipe plenty of flavor.
Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole
Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.