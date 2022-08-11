13 Diabetes-Friendly Vegan Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

These vegan-friendly recipes are quick and healthy options for dinner tonight. These plant-based mains are packed with complex carbs like whole grains, legumes and veggies and are low in saturated fats and sodium, so they're great choices for those following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Chhole (Chickpea Curry) and Cabbage, Tofu & Edamame Salad only take 30 minutes or less to prepare, so you'll be feeling nourished in no time.