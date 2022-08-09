14 Tomato Side Dishes with Three Steps or Less
There's nothing like the flavor of fresh tomatoes while they're in season, which is why we compiled these tomato side dishes. These sides only take three steps or less to prepare, making them an easy, colorful addition to any meal. Recipes like our Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes and Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad are healthy and irresistible sides for your dinner plate.
Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes
In this fresh summer dish, juicy ripe tomatoes are marinated in olive oil, vinegar and garlic with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley added at the end. This is the perfect recipe to make during prime tomato season where there are multiple colors and flavors to choose from.
Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad
A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side.
Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad
Use the hasselback technique to upgrade plain caprese salad with this fun twist! Cutting partially into the whole tomato creates openings to layer in fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and a balsamic drizzle for tons of flavor in this unique vegetable side dish recipe.
Heirloom Tomato & Summer Vegetable Salad
Allowing the salad to sit for at least 30 minutes before serving means the raw vegetables get a chance to soak up the tangy-sweet dressing in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, steak, mushrooms or tofu.
Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad
Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.
Sheet-Pan Ratatouille
Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.
Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes
The basil dressing packs a punch in this caprese salad with cherry tomatoes. Dark balsamic vinegar is traditional, but to make the color pop, white balsamic vinegar can be used in its place.
Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
This skillet sun-dried tomato dip is creamy, but also gets a hit of sweetness from roasted bell peppers to complement the sun-dried tomatoes. It's cooked and served all in the same skillet, cutting down on dishes. Serve it with crackers, toasted bread or fresh-cut veggies.
Fresh Southern Succotash with Bacon
This Southern succotash is packed with flavor and fresh ingredients, including okra, tomatoes, corn and bacon—so much goodness in one bite! If you can't find fresh okra, feel free to use thawed frozen okra. Read the author's story behind the recipe: Nothing Says Summer to Me More Than My Mom's Southern Succotash.
Fire-Roasted Tomatoes
Fire-roasted tomatoes are a nice alternative to canned tomatoes. Grilling tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness and intensifies their flavor. No grill? No problem! You can get similar results by roasting them in your oven.
French Ratatouille
Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar.
Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
Greek Potato Salad
In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
Grilled Summer Squash, Onions, and Tomatoes
Enjoy the freshest summer vegetables hot off the grill, flavored with herbs and a hint of garlic.