19 Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

Carbs are a key component of a healthy diet, but for those days when you want to scale back a little and focus more on veggies and proteins, these easy 30-minute dinners that follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet are delicious options. These recipes are lower in carbs without totally eliminating them, with 15 grams of carbohydrates or less per serving, and incorporate plenty of veggies, lean proteins and healthy fats. Research shows the Mediterranean diet can do everything from improving heart health to reducing risk of depression, and with delicious recipes like our Chicken Cutlets with Roasted Red Pepper & Arugula Relish and Pesto Salmon, it's an easy eating pattern to follow.