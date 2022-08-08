15 Easy Veggie-Packed Breakfast Recipes
From muffin-tin quiches and breakfast burritos to smoothies and savory oatmeal, these recipes pack your favorite breakfast foods with vegetables. With each meal using quick-cooking veggies like spinach, broccoli, bell peppers and zucchini, you'll be sure to get your veggies in first thing in the morning. Plus, many of these breakfasts can be made ahead—your future self will thank you for meal prepping them! Recipes like our Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers and Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Vinaigrette are healthy, tasty and easy to make.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers
These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.
3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups
Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling--made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs--is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs
Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
Tofu & Vegetable Scramble
Feel free to customize this speedy tofu and vegetable scramble with your favorite combination of vegetables and spice. Try to use veggies that will all cook at the same rate, like peppers, green beans and sugar snap peas.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar
Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs with the classic combo of ham, Cheddar cheese and broccoli to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.