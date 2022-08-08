15 Easy Veggie-Packed Breakfast Recipes

From muffin-tin quiches and breakfast burritos to smoothies and savory oatmeal, these recipes pack your favorite breakfast foods with vegetables. With each meal using quick-cooking veggies like spinach, broccoli, bell peppers and zucchini, you'll be sure to get your veggies in first thing in the morning. Plus, many of these breakfasts can be made ahead—your future self will thank you for meal prepping them! Recipes like our Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers and Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Vinaigrette are healthy, tasty and easy to make.