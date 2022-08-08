22 High-Protein Dinners You Can Make in One Skillet

Skillet dinners are easy to make and require minimal clean up, so they are perfect for any night of the week. And with ingredients like chicken, salmon, eggs and pasta, these meals easily deliver at least 15 grams of protein per serving. Protein does a lot in the body, from building healthy cells, to helping you feel satisfied for longer after meals. Recipes like our One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous and Skillet Chicken Parmesan are simply delicious ways to get your fill of satisfying protein.