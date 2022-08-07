22 Healthy Lunch Recipes with 450 Calories or Less

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD August 07, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Credit: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RD

Whether you're in the mood for a salad, sandwich or soup, there's something on this list of lunches for you. With only 450 calories or less per serving, these low-calorie meals can help you meet your nutrition goals while keeping you feeling full and satisfied. Recipes like our Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing and Cucumber Sandwich are nourishing and delicious options for your midday meal.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Cucumber Sandwich

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average sandwich.

3 of 22

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Piled-High Vegetable Pitas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh, bright flavors come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.

5 of 22

Big Beautiful Summer Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This gorgeous and healthy summer vegetable salad is loaded with pretty produce, including golden beets, avocado, corn, microgreens and radishes. Chickpeas and edamame add substance, and an herb-filled buttermilk-avocado dressing makes this salad really special. Serve it on its own for a light vegetarian meal or add grilled chicken for an easy weeknight dinner.

6 of 22

Green Goddess Sandwich

Credit: Victor Protasio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This green goddess sandwich is a fresh and satisfying sandwich. The dressing packs a flavorful punch with capers and lemon juice. The cucumber and sprouts add nice crunch, and the seasoned avocado brings in the creaminess.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts (see Associated Recipes), gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.

8 of 22

Greek Salad with Edamame

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.

9 of 22

Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A big bowl of this veggie-packed minestrone will leave you satisfied for hours without consuming a lot of calories, which is helpful when trying to lose weight. Plus, it's an easy way to boost your vegetable servings for the day—something all of us could benefit from. Top with a dollop of pesto before devouring this delicious vegetable soup and consider serving with a hunk of toasted whole-wheat bread to help round out the meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

11 of 22

Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

12 of 22

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.

14 of 22

Classic Dill Chicken Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We lightened up the creamy dressing in this healthy chicken salad recipe with a combo of mayonnaise and plain Greek yogurt. Dill, grapes, celery and walnuts make up this classic chicken salad but feel free to experiment with your favorite fruit, vegetables and herbs. Serve it open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.

15 of 22

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegetarian take on a traditional Niçoise salad omits the fish and piles on plenty of vegetables.

17 of 22

Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brimming with colorful roasted vegetables, these plant-based meal-prep lunch bowls are high in fiber to keep you full through the afternoon. The easy roasted veggies are based on a popular recipe from our sister magazine (see Associated Recipes). Feel free to use your favorite store-bought hummus to cut down on prep time, or make a batch of your own (see Tip). You can also sub in an 8-ounce microwaveable quinoa pouch to minimize cooking.

18 of 22

Cucumber, Tomato & Arugula Salad with Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek-inspired salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. If you have a sensitive palate, you can cut back on the spices. Be sure to use seasonal squash for the best squash flavor. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.

20 of 22

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy 5-ingredient salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own Mediterranean vinaigrette.

21 of 22

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We're mixing whole-grain spaghetti with zucchini noodles to add volume and save calories in these simple, flavor-packed meal-prep bowls. The bright and herby chimichurri sauce originally appeared in Katie Workman's salmon recipe for EatingWell magazine (see Associated Recipes). Leftover chicken, tofu or canned beans can be swapped in for the shrimp.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Avocado Toast with Burrata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis