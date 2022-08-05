20 Low-Carb Salad Recipes for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a main course or a side, this selection of delicious salads will taste perfect at dinner tonight. From chopped salads featuring fruits and leafy greens to cobb salads with protein-rich cheese or chicken, there's something on this list for you. Each salad has 15 grams of carbohydrates or less per serving, so you'll be able to follow a low-carb eating pattern while enjoying a fresh and filling meal. Recipes like our Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella and Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing will be the highlight of your evening meal.